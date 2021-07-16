Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.98 Million Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 341.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 86,012 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of TripAdvisor worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,365 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 820,640 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,860 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $82,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,055 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.26. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 5,015 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $205,414.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,941. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

