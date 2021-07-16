Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.27 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC opened at $184.30 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $187.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.59.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

