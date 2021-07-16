Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.89 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after buying an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,342,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,624,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,889,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken C. Hicks sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.22, for a total transaction of $1,391,349.96. Insiders sold a total of 8,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,670 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVY opened at $207.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.43. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $111.80 and a twelve month high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

