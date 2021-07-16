Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 17,810 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 56,612 shares during the last quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP now owns 310,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4,486.3% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 95,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 97,398 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.39.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. Equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.