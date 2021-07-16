Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,140 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $310,955.20. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MANH opened at $139.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.14. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $149.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.66 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

