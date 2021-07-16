Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.67% of Neenah worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $827.16 million, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59. Neenah, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In other Neenah news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

