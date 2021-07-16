Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells $23,473,101.60 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,029,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $23,473,101.60. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $214,486.45.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 13,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $338,780.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $251,900.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $130,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $30.90 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

THRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thryv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on Thryv in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Thryv during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

