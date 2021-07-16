Thunder Token Price Reaches $0.0076 on Top Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $55.42 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011882 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00231934 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000794 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

