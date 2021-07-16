thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a growth of 160.8% from the June 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

TKAMY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 21,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,162. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 65.72%. Equities research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKAMY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

