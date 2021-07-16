TIG Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of The ODP at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The ODP by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The ODP by 2,651.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The ODP by 86,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of The ODP stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.14. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,446.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $963,635. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

