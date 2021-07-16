TIG Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOLU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,225,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000.

COOLU traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,803. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

