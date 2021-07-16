TIG Advisors LLC Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 248,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIIXU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $2,050,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth about $7,305,000.

Shares of GIIXU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,768. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

