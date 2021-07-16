TIG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 398,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

OTCMKTS GGPIU traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.42. 331,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

