TIG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 257,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Landcadia Holdings III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth about $4,154,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III by 401.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,262 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,971,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LCY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 826,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,581. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.51.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Landcadia Holdings III Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

