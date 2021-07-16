TIG Advisors LLC Purchases 106,414 Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,414 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 692.2% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 742,699 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,942,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 571,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,514,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II stock remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Friday. 8,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,864. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

