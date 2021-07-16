TIG Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,484 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned 2.54% of TWC Tech Holdings II worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at $28,958,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the first quarter valued at $22,140,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the first quarter valued at $16,124,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth about $15,795,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth about $9,906,000.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

TWC Tech Holdings II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 479,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,519. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT).

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.