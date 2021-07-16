Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Shares Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il boosted its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned 0.13% of Tiga Acquisition worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TINV. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $949,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TINV opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

