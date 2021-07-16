TigerCash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0132 on Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $740,042.61 and $5.52 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.34 or 0.00854009 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

