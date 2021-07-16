Tilt Renewables Limited (ASX:TLT) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Tilt Renewables Limited (ASX:TLT) declared a interim dividend on Friday, July 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0611 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Tilt Renewables’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.77, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

Tilt Renewables Company Profile

Tilt Renewables Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages renewable energy generation assets. The company operates in two segments, Australian Generation and New Zealand Generation. It generates electricity from renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar energy. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 266 MW of wind generation assets in Australia and 196 MW of wind generation assets in New Zealand.

