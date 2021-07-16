Tilt Renewables Limited (ASX:TLT) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Tilt Renewables Limited (ASX:TLT) declared a interim dividend on Friday, July 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0611 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Tilt Renewables’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.77, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.62.
Tilt Renewables Company Profile
