Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Major Shareholder Crescat Portfolio Management L Purchases 1,250,000 Shares

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) major shareholder Crescat Portfolio Management L bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLRS opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Timberline Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

