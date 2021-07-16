Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Major Shareholder Crescat Portfolio Management L Purchases 1,250,000 Shares

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) major shareholder Crescat Portfolio Management L bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of OTCMKTS TLRS opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Timberline Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.40.
Timberline Resources Company Profile
