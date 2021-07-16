TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

TMST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.17.

TMST opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.36 million, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at $12,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 271.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 580,061 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 1,132.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 500,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,530,000 after purchasing an additional 311,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

