Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 3.6% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $17,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $642.52. 1,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $642.25. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $418.02 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.44, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $47,483,030. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

