Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $21.48 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,893 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up 4.5% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $21,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.62. 255,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,765,307. The stock has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.40.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock worth $107,340,344. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.