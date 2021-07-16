Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $6.98 Million Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,361 shares during the period. Upwork comprises 1.5% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $52,779.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.07. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -306.25 and a beta of 2.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

