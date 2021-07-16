Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 119.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $68,631,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,091,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 524.6% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,206,000 after purchasing an additional 634,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of GWRE traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.25. 1,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,149. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -337.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.17. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.