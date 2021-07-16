TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

TDPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDPAY remained flat at $$6.90 on Friday. TOD’S has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

