Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokuyama from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of TKYMY opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.74. Tokuyama has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.59.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

