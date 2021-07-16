Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 134.6% from the June 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TOELY stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.76. The company had a trading volume of 38,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,174. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.13. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $115.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.27.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.