Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 19.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TR. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of TR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.53. 176,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.89. Tootsie Roll Industries has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

