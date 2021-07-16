Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 351.1% from the June 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
TRYIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.
TRYIY opened at $12.52 on Friday. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.93.
About Toray Industries
Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.
