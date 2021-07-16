Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOU. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.65.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TOU traded up C$1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$34.99. 161,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,255. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$12.33 and a 1-year high of C$36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.49.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.0699999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$79,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,813,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,860,975.12. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,718 shares in the company, valued at C$218,603.72.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.