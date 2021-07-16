Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE:TSQ opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $195.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.81.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.12 million. Analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at $3,325,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth $2,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 224,246 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth $2,390,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth $1,273,000. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.