TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Price Down 1.4%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 190.80 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 192.64 ($2.52). Approximately 859,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,143,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.34 ($2.55).

TCAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 207.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

