TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in June

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GRAMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of TPCO from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:GRAMF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 198,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,012. TPCO has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88.

About TPCO

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

