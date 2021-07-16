TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,788,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,880,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACQRU. Knott David M bought a new position in Independence in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000.

Get Independence alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACQRU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. 661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,796. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.