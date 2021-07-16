TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,239,282 Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,239,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.88% of Eros STX Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eros STX Global stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.23. 63,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,259. Eros STX Global Co. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

