TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Has $896.09 Million Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,595,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610,975 shares during the period. C3.ai accounts for 10.5% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of C3.ai worth $896,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

C3.ai stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 58,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,383. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.80.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $11,558,300.00. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,428,418 shares of company stock worth $334,629,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

