TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Sells 209,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209,000 shares during the period. Pegasystems accounts for about 1.3% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $112,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

NASDAQ PEGA traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $132.97. 1,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,193. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.56. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.85 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,414.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,016. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.