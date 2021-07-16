TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Sells 54,822 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,822 shares during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips comprises approximately 0.9% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Koninklijke Philips worth $75,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $46.32. 52,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,190. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

