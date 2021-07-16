Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Sandbridge Acquisition (NYSE:SBG)

Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,072 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 915% compared to the average volume of 598 call options.

Sandbridge Acquisition stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Sandbridge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBG. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,622,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,167,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,932,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,976,000.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

