Traders Buy High Volume of Catalent Put Options (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,032 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,440% compared to the average daily volume of 67 put options.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $109.70 on Friday. Catalent has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

In other news, Director Associates L.P. Ta sold 689,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $36,390,192.00. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Catalent by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Catalent by 45,023.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

