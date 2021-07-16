Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Call Options (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 26,346 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 893% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,653 call options.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 2.00. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.67 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $201,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

