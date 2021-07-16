Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $203.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

NYSE:TT opened at $192.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.70. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $193.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $661,478.40. Insiders sold 223,789 shares of company stock valued at $41,192,892 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,547,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,515,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

