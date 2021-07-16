Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.20 Per Share

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Trane Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.14.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $192.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.70. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,789 shares of company stock worth $41,192,892 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

