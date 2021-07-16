TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.96. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,892,683. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 26.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in TransUnion by 112.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.55. 994,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.40. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $114.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.