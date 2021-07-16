Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the June 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Trebia Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,182. Trebia Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREB. Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $693,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its position in Trebia Acquisition by 7.2% during the first quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 1,517,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 101,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,382,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.