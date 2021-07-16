Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

TRMR has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

