Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT Raised to C$3.50

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.56.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

OTCMKTS TOLWF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,683. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.