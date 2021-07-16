Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.40 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

TSE TRL opened at C$2.00 on Wednesday. Trilogy International Partners has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$2.11. The stock has a market cap of C$119.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.90.

In related news, Director Brad Horwitz purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,941,982.08.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

