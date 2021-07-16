Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.00

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$44.00 and last traded at C$42.71, with a volume of 3433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSU shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$39.75 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.89.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 1.6204294 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.